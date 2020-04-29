The Bar in a time of crisis: An online response we can be proud of

If there is one thing that the past few weeks have demolished it is that the Bar is an institution stuck in the past. The sheer speed and ingenuity with which a large number of chambers have responded online to the problems caused by Covid19 is remarkable. Within days websites were set up, webinars given, online tutorials available as barristers came to grips with the challenges and the technology.

I have hesitated in writing this because I know, for every contribution I mention, there will be dozens (possibly hundreds) of chambers and barristers thinking (perhaps vehemently) “what about the blog/webinar/app/work that I have done”. However, that fear I have illustrates perfectly the point I am trying to make. The Bar has produced a wealth of useful, if not essential, information.

There is guidance in virtually every practice area. Over the six weeks I have been glad (actually proud) to act as a source to publicise a range of initiatives from chambers, many well outside my normal practice area. I want to highlight some of those here.

My aim is to both celebrate the work that has been done and to encourage people not only to write but to be active in publicising the work they have produced. I am sure that there are many initiatives I have missed here. Writing and producing helpful material is not enough. Without publicity your work won’t make a sound. Many barristers are reticent at promoting their initiatives, however the work being done at present is of fundamental importance to the legal system. This is not a time to be shy.

COVID-19 AND THE IMMIGRATION TRIBUNALS: A WORKING GUIDE FOR REPRESENTATIVES:

‘Covid-19 and the immigration tribunals: a working guide for representatives’ – 1MCB Chambers has prepared a guide to assist representatives following the unprecedented changes being made to the procedures in immigration tribunals. The guide provides an overview of some of the key challenges, as well as practical advice for making applications and submissions. There is an interesting section on resources with useful links and the guide links directly through to all of the Notes, Rules, Amendments and Guidance.

EMPLOYMENT LAWYERS RAISING FUNDS FOR THE FREE REPRESENTATION UNIT: 28 OF THE FINEST LEGAL MINDS IN THE UK:

‘Join Daniel Barnett and 28 Guest Barristers for Daily Employment Law Webinars’ – From Monday 20 April 2020, you can watch two webinars a day, each streamed live with Q&A sessions, to raise money for the Free Representation Unit.

CIVIL LITIGATION AND COVID-19: GUIDANCE FROM 2TG:

‘Civil Litigation in the time of COVID-19: Everything you need to know and consider‘ – A guide produced by 2TG provides an overview of how litigation is taking place during the outbreak and covers remote hearing, remote conferences and remote JSMs.

VIDEO: CREATING AND USING ELECTRONIC HEARING BUNDLES: ST PHILIPS CHAMBERS:

‘Video: creating and using electronic hearing bundles’ – This video from St Philips Chambers explains how to create and use an electronic trial or hearing bundle using Adobe Acrobat Pro.

VIRTUAL SETTLEMENT MEETINGS AND MEDIATIONS: (MEDIATION WHEN LIVING A CLOISTERED LIFE…):

‘Cloisters barristers on Virtual Settlement Meetings and Mediations’ – There is a simulated virtual mediation which is explained by the Cloisters’ team that produced it. There is also an attached Virtual Settlement Meetings and Mediations Guide and an Example Contact Sheet.

MODEL: AGREED PROCEDURAL TEMPLATE FOR JOINT SETTLEMENT MEETINGS HELD REMOTELY:

‘39 Essex Chambers Remote JSM Protocol‘ – A protocol for virtual JSMs to keep the settlement process running as smoothly as possible.

USEFUL GUIDANCE ON REMOTE HEARINGS: FROM START TO FINISH:

‘User Guide to conducting remote hearings in West Yorkshire Courts‘ – Parklane Plowden Chambers offers step by step guidance (and photographs) to help those unfamiliar with the remote hearings process in West Yorkshire Courts.

EBUNDLING: VERY USEFUL STEP BY STEP GUIDE:

‘E-Bundle Preparation Guide‘ – James M Turner QC of Quadrant Chambers has prepared a guide to help advocates and others deal with the issue of preparing bundles. There are 12 key points that take you through the preparation of a bundle, including scanning, making it searchable and adding further PDFs.

CLOISTERS GUIDE TO MAKING VIRTUAL HEARINGS IN THE EMPLOYMENT TRIBUNAL WORK:

‘Cloisters’ Employment barristers on making virtual hearings in the Employment Tribunal work‘ – This includes a 15-minute video guide as an example of what to do. There is essential guidance on the page as to the steps to take.

KINGS CHAMBERS: CORONAVIRUS: GUIDANCE FOR LAWYERS AND BUSINESSES

Coronavirus: Guidance for Lawyers and Businesses

Kings Chambers has over 120 posts on all aspects of the law relating to lawyers and business, including links to the Regulations and posts on wellbeing.

4-5 GRAY’S INN SQUARE: A LIST OF PRACTICAL GUIDANCE CONCERNING THE OPERATIONS OF COURTS AND TRIBUNALS

the juniors of 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square have compiled all the current guidance impacting civil practitioners Current COVID-19 Court & Professional Guidance“

Gordon Exall is a barrister who practices from Kings Chambers in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham.