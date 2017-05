Please find below a link to the Bar Council’s Manifesto for Justice: The Value of Justice, which was published today.

The manifesto covers a number of justice and constitutional issues, including the future role of the Lord Chancellor.

http://www.barcouncil.org.uk/media-centre/news-and-press-releases/2017/may/the-value-of-justice-the-bar-councils-manifesto-for-justice-2017/