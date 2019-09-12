The Bar Council, which represents all barristers in England and Wales, comments on the independence of the judiciary in the United Kingdom

Richard Atkins QC, Chair of the Bar Council, said: “The United Kingdom is a country built on the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary is a fundamental pillar of our democracy.

“I strongly urge those in positions of authority not to undermine the courts or judges. Without the legal protections that the courts afford we are all in peril. The Bar Council expects the Government to uphold the rule of law in this country.

“The Bar Council is also pleased to see that the Lord Chancellor acted swiftly and in accordance with his oath of office to protect the courts and judges.”