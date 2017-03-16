Swift expansion for Exchange Chambers

Exchange Chambers has continued its fast paced expansion by welcoming criminal and regulatory specialist Steven Swift as a new member in Liverpool.

Steven was called to the Bar in 1991 and practised from Chambers in Liverpool until 2009 when he joined Stephensons Solicitors as In House Counsel. His decision to join Exchange Chambers marks a return to the independent Bar.

Steven’s case load is diverse and includes grave and complex cases including murder, manslaughter, armed robbery and serious offences of violence, rape and sexual offences (recent and non-recent) and the importation and supplying of Class A and B drugs. He has also represented clients facing serious fraud matters, HMRC restraint hearings and Proceeds of Crime Act determinations. In addition, Steven undertakes professional regulatory work appearing before the General Medical Council and Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Commenting on his decision to join Exchange Chambers, Steven Swift said:

“Having made the decision to return to the Independent Bar I am delighted to be joining Exchange Chambers with its outstanding reputation for quality, professionalism and strength in depth. I look forward to the further development of my practice within a strong team of criminal practitioners.”

Said Tom Handley, Director of Chambers at Exchange Chambers:

“We are delighted to welcome Steven to Chambers. Having specialised in criminal law firm over 25 years he has extensive experience of preparing and presenting cases at all levels of criminal courts. Steven is a welcome addition to our criminal department which now has over seventy barristers and is expanding at all levels of seniority.”

About Exchange Chambers

Exchange Chambers is one of the largest barristers’ Chambers in the UK, based in Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds.