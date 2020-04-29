Student Pro Bono Awards shortlist announced

LawWorks is pleased to announce the shortlist of nominees for the 2020 LawWorks and Attorney General’s Student Pro Bono Awards, kindly sponsored by Lexis Nexis.

The awards celebrate the best pro bono activities undertaken by law students and law schools. They incorporate the Access to Justice Foundation award for an educational body or student which has made a significant contribution to promoting access to justice. The winners of the Advocate and LawWorks Law School Challenge 2019 – 2020 are also recognised.

During these unprecedented times there will not be an Awards ceremony, but a thank you event and celebration will be hosted later in the year. The Award winners will be announced on May 13th.

The Attorney General, the Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP said:

“It is fantastic to see so many students across the UK working hard to give back to their communities by providing pro bono advice to those in need, and I want to congratulate you on your efforts. While the awards event is being postponed, your work is still absolutely recognised and I thank you for it.”

James Harper, Executive Sponsor for Rule of Law and CSR at LexisNexis, said:

“LexisNexis are delighted to be sponsoring these awards. Our heartfelt congratulations to all those nominated and shortlisted; we look forward to celebrating with you later on in the year. The standard of entries this year was incredibly high and is a reflection of the impressive, innovative and vital pro bono work being delivered across the country by students and Law Schools.”

Below is a list of the shortlisted nominees:

Best new pro bono activity

Birmingham City University Welfare Benefits Clinic, Birmingham City University

Legal Advice Centre, University of Bolton

University of Bristol Law Clinic Inquest Team, University of Bristol Law Clinic

Hertfordshire Law Clinic, Hertfordshire Law School

Best contribution by an individual

Sartaz Billing, Hertfordshire Law School

Jade Hunt, University of Essex

Genevieve Pilaprat-Douglas, University of York

Francesca Shellard, Nottingham Trent University

Best contribution by a law school

Anglia Ruskin University Law Clinic, Anglia Ruskin University

BPP University

School of Law, University of Leeds

Liverpool Law Clinic, University of Liverpool

Nottingham Law School Legal Advice Centre, Nottingham Trent University

University of South Wales Law School, University of South Wales

Best contribution by a team of students

Enterprise Clinic Student Director Team, BPP University

King’s & Z2K project King’s Legal Clinic, King’s College London

Plymouth Law Clinic and Red Cross partnership, British Red Cross and University of Plymouth

Streetlaw in the Manchester Employment Tribunal, University of Salford and BPP University

The Refugee Law Clinic, Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice at Sheffield Hallam University

Initial Advice Clinics, University of Strathclyde Law Clinic

Access to Justice Foundation award

Those shortlisted for the Access to Justice Foundation award for an educational body or student making a significant contribution to promoting access to justice are:

University of Manchester Pro Bono Society

Plymouth Law Clinic

This year’s top three teams of the Law School Challenge are:

London School of Economics University of Exeter University of Leeds

The judges for the 2020 Awards are:

Peter Farr , Head of Civil Law Policy, Ministry of Justice;

, Head of Civil Law Policy, Ministry of Justice; David Greene , Vice President, the Law Society of England and Wales;

, Vice President, the Law Society of England and Wales; James Harper , Executive Sponsor, Rule of Law and CSR for LexisNexis UK & Ireland;

, Executive Sponsor, Rule of Law and CSR for LexisNexis UK & Ireland; Joshua Richman , Senior Editor, LawCareers.Net;

, Senior Editor, LawCareers.Net; Leanne Targett-Parker, Chair, Bar Council Pro Bono Committee.

LawWorks would like to congratulate all shortlisted nominees and everyone who submitted nominations. LawWorks would also like to thank the judges for their hard work in drawing up the shortlist from a very impressive list of nominations, and Lexis Nexis for their sponsorship of the Awards

For further information on the Student Pro Bono Awards and the nominees, please visit: www.lawworks.org.uk/student-awards