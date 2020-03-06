St John’s Buildings wins top honour at Manchester Legal Awards 2020

6th March 2020 – St John’s Buildings barristers’ chambers has won Barristers Chambers of the Year at the Manchester Legal Awards for the second time in five years. St John’s Buildings joint-head of chambers Frances Heaton QC collected the award in front of an audience of 600 of the legal profession’s top talent, held at The Midland Hotel, Manchester.

Keenly contested by some of the UK’s leading barristers Chambers, judging criteria for the award took a number of areas into account. These included wellbeing, equality and diversity, as well as maintaining a sense of collective pride and contribution within the Chambers, in addition to highlights of the year and involvement in key cases.

St John’s Buildings last gained the accolade of Chambers of the Year in 2015 and has been shortlisted on every occasion since the awards began, with the prestigious annual ceremony now in its eleventh year.

Speaking after the win, St John’s Buildings CEO, Chris Ronan said “We are honoured to have been chosen as the winner, especially considering the calibre of this year’s shortlist. This award is testament to not only the incredible achievements made by our barristers, but the work of everyone associated with our Chambers. It is public acknowledgement of the talent, hard work and dedication of all our barristers and staff.

“With a number of highly talented barristers joining us over the past few months, we are already building on this success and growing our reputation as one of the leading sets in the north and nationwide.”