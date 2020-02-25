St John’s Buildings welcomes round of new barristers

St John’s Buildings has welcomed four new barristers, adding greater expertise to its practice areas to ensure a tailored offering for every client. The announcement takes the total number of barristers joining St John’s Buildings to six in the past three months.

Family finance specialist Archna Dawar brings a wealth of experience to St John’s Buildings, joining its renowned Matrimonial Finance team. Archna deals primarily with high value cases, practising on cohabitation disputes and private law children cases. Recommended in the Legal 500 on numerous occasions, she was recently recognised as “skilled in offering innovative solutions to complex cases” and in the Chambers UK Bar 2019 as “a very competent advocate and strong procedurally”.

Criminal defence specialist Rebecca Penfold joins from a leading London set, having previously worked for the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) investigating miscarriages of justice. Areas of criminal defence Rebecca has worked across include violent offences, robbery and burglary. She is also regularly instructed to undertake Regulatory prosecutions on behalf of Government Departments and Local Authorities.

Nicholas Jackson joins St John’s Buildings as a specialist commercial and chancery practitioner, bringing with him an abundance of litigation experience in the higher courts, including at the Court of Appeal. He has also worked in the specialist tribunals, such as the Lands and Property Chambers, as well as other alternative forums ranging from local public inquiries to commercial arbitrations.

Following 16 years at her previous firm as an associate director and head of the family department, Helen Varty joins St John’s Buildings as a children law specialist. With experience in dealing with both public and private cases, she has expertise in care proceedings and regularly represents parents and children via their court appointed guardian.

Speaking about the raft of new barristers, Chris Ronan, Chief Executive at St John’s Buildings said: “It’s a delight to welcome new members to our community at St John’s Buildings. It’s a testament to the team we already have in place here that we continue to attract the very best in the profession.”

At the close of 2019, St John’s Buildings also welcomed former Information Commissioner’s Office data law specialist Aaminah Khan and highly