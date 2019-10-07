St John’s Buildings secures duo of appointments to the IAFL

Kate Burnell and Samantha Hillas of St John’s Buildings barristers’ chambers have been appointed as Fellows of the International Academy of Family Lawyers.

Kate, who was called to the Bar in 1998, specialises in children law, with particular expertise in cases involving complex medical issues regarding injuries and allegations of factitious or induced illness.

Sam, called to the Bar in 1996, has extensive experience of all aspects of financial remedy work, dealing primarily with high-value and high-profile cases.

Formed in 1986, the IAFL is a worldwide association of practising lawyers who are recognised by their peers as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. The Association aims to improve the practice of law and administration of justice in the area of divorce and family law throughout the world. IAFL Fellows provide legal advice to clients and other lawyers in family law issues in their own jurisdictions and where international issues arise.

Membership of IAFL is by invitation only and involves a rigorous application process, designed to ensure all Fellows have a high-level of expertise.

Richard Norton, Head of Chambers at St John’s Buildings, said: “With their track record of acting in complex family law cases, Kate and Sam have a high level of knowledge in their particular fields and are truly deserving of this accolade.

“Three members of chambers are now Fellows of the IAFL – Sally Harrison QC, Kate and Sam. Sally, Kate and Sam are the only members of the Northern Circuit admitted to the IAFL currently. The elections add further gravitas to our already outstanding group of Family Law barristers.”

On her appointment, Kate Burnell, said: “I am delighted to have been elected to the IAFL. The platform will provide us with the opportunity to share ideas and learn from high calibre lawyers from across the globe – I look forward to working alongside international colleagues.”

Sam Hillas added: “I’m very pleased to be joining the IAFL, whose members have a wealth of experience of international practice. I will certainly be taking advantage of the opportunity to seek assistance and support from Fellows from across the world and look forward to representing St. John’s Buildings on a global stage.”