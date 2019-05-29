St John’s Buildings cements status as leading UK superset with 22 judicial appointments in 18 months

St John’s Buildings barristers’ chambers have seen 22 judicial appointments in the last 18 months, cementing the chambers’ status as one of the most prominent supersets in the UK.

The 22 appointments represent almost ten per cent of its overall cohort of 235 barristers, one of the largest sets in the UK. In total, there were two appointed as Circuit Judges, three appointed as District Judges, six appointed as fee-paid Judges of the First Tier Tribunal, nine appointed as Deputy District Judges, and two appointed as Recorders, whilst Diarmuid Bunting was appointed Junior Counsel to the Crown.

Based in Manchester, Chester, Liverpool and Sheffield, the chambers saw nine judicial appointments to the Northern Circuit, six to the North Eastern Circuit, and one to the Midlands Circuit. This included a District Judge based at Blackburn County and Family Court; a Circuit Judge in Newcastle Combined Court; a Circuit and District Judge at Sheffield Crown Court and Combined Court respectively; and a District Judge based at Stoke-on-Trent Combined Court.

During the last 18 months, the chambers also saw a Silk appointment, with Lorraine Cavanagh appointed Queen’s Counsel (QC), and Sir Anthony Hayden – previously Head of St John’s Buildings Chambers – appointed Vice President of the Court of Protection.

With specialists in investigating sudden or unexplained deaths, the chambers also saw three of its barristers achieve Coronial appointments, including a Senior Coroner appointed to Lincolnshire, an Assistant Coroner to Oldbury Coroner’s Court and an Assistant Coroner to North Wales.

The chambers has particularly strong expertise in the field of Health and Safety and Environmental Law, and saw five members of its regulatory team appointed as specialist regulatory advocates, selected to prosecute on issues for bodies including the Environment Agency, Health and Safety Executive and Care Quality Commission.

Chris Ronan, Chief Executive at St John’s Buildings, said: “The last year and a half has been truly remarkable for our team. It’s a privilege to see so many of our members achieve specialist appointments, cementing our status as one of the most prominent super-sets in the UK, working on some of the country’s most significant cases.

“As a chambers, we champion ourselves on attracting the very best talent, and providing expert counsel across a wide range of expertise, combined with excellent service standards. All those appointed have shown exceptional dedication in the field and are deserving of their accolades.”