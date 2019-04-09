Solicitor General announces Pro Bono Week 2019

During a speech at the National Pro Bono Centre today, the Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP announced Pro Bono Week 2019 will take place this year from 4th to 8th November. Pro Bono Week, now in its 18th year, encourages and supports lawyers and law students to volunteer to give legal help to those in need.

The Solicitor General was visiting the Centre to meet pro bono charities based at the nationwide hub on Chancery Lane. Announcing the dates for this year’s Pro Bono Week, the Solicitor General said:

“Pro Bono Week offers us a chance to celebrate and recognise some of the extraordinary contributions lawyers make in giving free legal help to those in need.”

“In November, Pro Bono Week returns for its 18th year, and will continue to highlight the many ways members of the legal community can volunteer their time and expertise to help individuals, charities and community groups.”

Activities hosted across the country by law firms, chambers, legal societies, charities, universities and law schools this year will focus on four themes:

Highlighting how legal volunteering makes a difference to the public and even leads to changes in the law affecting thousands of people.

Specific areas of development and best practice in pro bono schemes, such as cross-sector collaboration, integrating the Sustainable Development Goals into pro bono practice, improving pro bono technical assistance and use of new legal technology.

Showcasing pro bono work and achievements of volunteer lawyers; for example the Advocate Bar Pro Bono Awards will take place on 6 th November 2019.

November 2019. Demonstrating the career value of pro bono through events which explore the benefits of pro bono in terms of collaboration and impact on practice development.

Newly refreshed this year, the Pro Bono Week organising committee comprises representatives from pro bono charities, law firms and law schools, with contributions from across the sector including Bar Council, CILEx and the Law Society.

Resources and updates are at www.nationalprobonocentre.org.uk/national-pro-bono-week/. Organisers of events should email probonoweek@atjf.org.uk to add their events to the online calendar or for advice on events to hold.