SJB adds six to mediation team

Barristers’ chambers St John’s Buildings has added six newly qualified mediators to its team, bringing the number of total specialists at the set to 18.

Family law experts Sonia Gal, Elliw Roberts and Ashley Singh have joined the team, as well as personal injury and clinical negligence specialists Richard Norton and Jacqueline Swain and employment law professional Kashif Ali.

Headed up by David Berkley QC and Michael Redfern QC, SJB’s mediation team covers all types of alternative dispute resolution, including instructions in large value and complex cases. The business has mediation facilities across each of its sites in Manchester, Liverpool, Chester and Sheffield, enabling it to provide services on a national scale.

These appointments follow statements regarding the importance of mediation by members of the judiciary in recent high profile cases. In particular, in the case of Charlie Gard, Lord Justice Francis expressly stated that the confidentiality provided by mediation or alternative dispute resolution may be helpful in emotive cases.

Michael Redfern QC, barrister at St John’s Buildings, said: “The Ministry of Justice’s vision is to modernise and upgrade our justice system so that it works even better for everyone, from judges to victims and everything in between. With this in mind, mediation has become increasingly important as a form of dispute resolution, enabling a confidential and often more amicable conclusion.

“In comparison to traditional court procedures, mediation also often represents a more efficient and cost-effective method of handling cases. Good mediators can frequently overcome unwillingness to help parties in problem solving and risk assessment of their case, even in awkward and complex situations.

“This investment in our mediation team sees St John’s Buildings become one of the leading providers in the UK, capable of taking on instructions across all complexities of disputes. I look forward to working with our newly qualified mediators