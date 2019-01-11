Sir Robert McAlpine Special Projects appointed to lead on historic redevelopment in the legal heart of London

The Inner Temple, one of the four Inns of Court, has appointed Sir Robert McAlpine Special Projects as the main contractor for a multi-million pound redevelopment and refurbishment of its Treasury Building, Library and Hall, called Project Pegasus. This follows a competitive tender exercise.

The Temple area of the City is over 800 years old and has been the home of barristers for over 600 years. Over that time, the nature of the work at the Bar and that of the Inner Temple have changed considerably and the redevelopment will reflect that.

In such an historically sensitive area of London, getting the right main contractor was crucial to the Inn. Sir Robert McAlpine Special Projects has specialist experience of prestigious and heritage buildings, having worked on projects such as the Elizabeth Tower, Kensington Palace Orangery, the Royal Albert Hall and the Courtauld Institute

Michael Coleman, Operations Director of Sir Robert McAlpine Special Projects, welcomed the news of the appointment by saying:

“We understand the historic significance of this project for the Inner Temple. We’re delighted to be the appointed contractor for Project Pegasus and will use our specialist skills, built on years of experience of other historic projects, to partner the Inn in the delivery of a facility that meets the Inn’s brief and thedemands of modern legal education.”

Project Pegasus is planned to start in May/June 2019 and to be completed in 2021. The project will transform the Inner Temple to ensure it delivers on its educational mission by the creation of modern purpose-built educational facilities, including a lecture theatre and training rooms, to match the world-class training which it already delivers. It will also give the opportunity for extensive modernisation and upgrading to its Hall and Treasury building for the first time since the reconstruction after damage sustained during the Second World War.

The redevelopment, designed by Hugh Broughton Architects and project managed by Bradbrook, will refocus the use of the whole building and create a new fourth floor with a glazed roof light creating a bright and welcoming space. The redevelopment will make the most of views over the Inner Temple Garden, one of the largest open spaces in the City.