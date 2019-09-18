Silk joins Exchange Chambers in Leeds

Exchange Chambers has continued its fast-paced expansion in Leeds by welcoming Andrew Haslam QC as a new member.

Andrew Haslam QC joins Exchange from St Pauls Chambers in Leeds. He becomes the Set’s third Leeds-based silk joining Chris Tehrani QC and Nick Johnson QC. In total, Exchange Chambers now has 17 silks and over 170 members across the North.

Called to the Bar in 1991, Andrew Haslam QC has particular expertise in fraud and financial crime for both the prosecution and defence. Specialist areas include mortgage, VAT, financial services, investment fraud and fraudulent trading. He receives instructions for advice pre-charge by the Serious Fraud Division (SFD), the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) and other regulatory bodies, including National Trading Standards.

Commenting on his decision to join Exchange Chambers, Andrew Haslam QC said:

“Since opening in Leeds, Exchange Chambers has made giant strides.

“Now established as one of the leading Sets on the North Eastern Circuit, their silks and juniors have a national reputation for excellence.

“Chambers’ expertise in fraud and financial crime sits particularly well with my practice.”

Said Tom Handley, CEO at Exchange Chambers:

“We are delighted to welcome Andrew to Chambers. Having taken silk last year, he is an outstanding criminal practitioner with a proven track record in heavyweight fraud and financial crime.”

Added Tom:

“To strengthen our Leeds Chambers with a silk of Andrew’s calibre is a very positive reflection on the progress we are making.

“We continue to invite applications from high-quality barristers across all locations, practice areas and levels of seniority.”

About Exchange Chambers

Exchange Chambers is a full-service barristers’ Chambers based in Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool.