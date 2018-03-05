Sheffield Crown Court has named Rachael Harrison of St John’s Buildings as a Circuit Judge

Sheffield Crown Court has named its latest judicial appointment, with Rachael Harrison taking the role of Circuit Judge.

Rachael will cover criminal cases on the North Eastern Circuit, following a career spanning more than 20 years as a barrister at St John’s Buildings.

A criminal law specialist, Rachael was a Grade 4 prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, and a member of its specialist sexual offences prosecutors’ panel. Rachael has acted as prosecutor and defence in cases involving a wide range of sexual offences, as well as case involving violence, drugs and dishonesty.

Her Honour Judge Rachael Harrison said: “It is a great honour to be appointed as the new Circuit Judge at Sheffield Crown Court, and I am looking forward to the challenge. The new role will allow me to make use of my experience across both the prosecution and defence to make informed judgements.

“St John’s Buildings has an excellent reputation for creating members of the judiciary, and I am proud to add to that illustrious list. Chambers has been crucial for stability and support throughout my career, and I wish them all the best for the future.”

Chris Ronan, chief executive at St John’s Buildings, said: “Over the last 20 years, Rachael has built a reputation as one of the best in her field, and her knowledge and expertise in criminal law is outstanding. She fully deserves her new role, and we are confident that she will continue to excel as a Circuit Judge.”