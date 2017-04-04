Serle Court welcomes top Commercial QC Rupert Reed

Leading Chancery and Commercial set Serle Court is pleased to announce that Rupert Reed QC has joined Chambers on 3rd April from Wilberforce Chambers.

Rupert is a top Commercial Chancery Silk with an exceptional reputation and his arrival at Serle Court further emphasises the set’s continuing market lead in this area. Following on from the recent return to Serle Court of Jonathan Adkin QC, it demonstrates why Serle Court continues to be a go-to set for the most complex, big-ticket and high profile Chancery and Commercial disputes.

Rupert was called to the Bar in 1996 and took silk in 2014 having been “Chancery Junior of the Year” in 2013. With 20 years’ experience, he has been involved in many leading Chancery and Commercial cases including Equitable Life and Berezovsky. His practice today covers most aspects of Commercial and Chancery dispute resolution, with an emphasis on contracts of property investment, finance, development and management, as well as wider fraud, banking and shareholder disputes.

His practice in England is primarily in the Commercial Court and Chancery Division of the High Court and the Court of Appeal, but he brings a strong offshore practice including significant work in the Courts of the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC). Much of his recent work there has been in the enforcement in the DIFC Courts of international arbitral awards and foreign judgments. He led the Claimant’s Counsel team to trial in one of most significant fraud cases in the DIFC Courts, Corinth Pipeworks SA v. Barclays Bank plc.

Who’s Who Legal: UK Bar 2015 said of Rupert: “the “chancery star” Rupert Reed QC is “fiercely intelligent” in complex financing and real estate transactions”. Chambers UK Bar 2016 described him as “a recent silk who has a fine reputation [and] is “super bright.” He has a calm and easy manner as an advocate that is very effective.”

Commenting on the recruitment, John Petrie, Chief Executive of Serle Court said: “We are delighted to welcome Rupert to Serle Court. He has a stellar reputation in the Commercial Chancery field both in the UK and offshore, which fits perfectly with Serle Court’s core practice areas. His arrival further demonstrates that the reputation of Serle Court in the Commercial Chancery field attracts the best practitioners.”

Rupert Reed QC commented: “I am thrilled to be joining a set with a strong Commercial Chancery focus, a global reputation for both its international and its domestic work, and so many of my closest friends at the Commercial Chancery Bar. I look forward to exploring the obvious synergies between my existing practice and the core areas of Commercial, Trusts and Property practice at Serle Court.”