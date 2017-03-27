Serle Court announces hire of “outstanding junior” James Brightwell 

Leading Commercial and Chancery set Serle Court is pleased to announce the arrival of James Brightwell today, who joins from New Square Chambers.

James was called to the Bar in 2000 and is co-author of ‘Lewin on Trusts’, the leading textbook on the law of trusts. His practice, which covers contentious and non-contentious private client work, including the administration of estates, contentious probate, family provision, trust applications, claims concerning professional liability in these areas, and related tax matters, dovetails perfectly with Serle Court’s, and his expertise in offshore litigation further underpins Serle Court’s continuing market lead in this area.

Recommended as a Leading Junior (Band 1) in the latest Chambers UK Bar and Chambers Global directories for Trusts and Offshore, James is described as having “mastery of all the facts when handling complicated and complex cases. He’s user-friendly and incredibly bright, and his knowledge of trusts law is encyclopaedic”. Legal 500 2016 refers to James as “an outstanding junior, who is great to have on board in any matter” in the field of Private Client: Trusts and Probate.

James is called to the Bar of Bermuda (ad hoc) and the Eastern Caribbean in the British Virgin Islands and, since 2010, has been a Deputy District Judge (Civil).

Commenting on James’ arrival, John Petrie, Chief Executive of Serle Court, said: “Serle Court has a reputation for having barristers who are at the very top of the Commercial and Chancery field, and James Brightwell fits that description perfectly. His arrival further strengthens our Traditional Chancery and Offshore litigation expertise and we are delighted to welcome someone with James’s reputation”.

James added: “I am very excited to be joining Serle Court – the set’s reputation is unparalleled in the field of Chancery and Commercial, and fits perfectly with my practice area.”