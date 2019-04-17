Serjeants’ Inn announces latest Silk arrival

Serjeants’ Inn is pleased to announce that Dr Simon Fox QC has joined its top-tier clinical negligence team, extending the senior expertise available to clients in this field. The silk team at the set has increased by 12 in three years, with 14 new tenants joining the award-winning chambers since early 2018.

Simon comments,“I have always admired Serjeants’ Inn as one of the premier specialist medical law chambers in the country. It matches my practice perfectly and I am delighted to be here.”

Simon is a medically qualified specialist clinical negligence silk with 25 years’ experience. Ranked as a Band One Clinical Negligence Silk by both directories, he has a nationwide reputation for using his medical background and expertise to fight difficult and complex cases on breach and causation. Clients cited by the directories describe him as “superb with clients” and “able to see points other barristers couldn’t and offer a new perspective.” His arrival brings the number of counsel in Chambers with a medical or clinical background to seven.

Simon is also an Assistant Coroner in Avon; he is the fifth Assistant Coroner in Chambers.

Catherine Calder, Joint CEO, notes “Simon is a stellar addition to Chambers. His arrival represents the latest step in our strategy to expand and enhance our service for clients.”

Serjeants’ Inn, which won the Legal 500 Client Award for Communications and Innovation this year, specialises in high-stakes cases, often involving important legal, ethical and social issues.

Its recent medical cases have included the decisions allowing both English and Californian surrogacy costs as a new head of damages in clinical negligence cases, one of the most significant judgments since SAAMCO on the scope of a professional’s duty of care, a case in which a father is challenging the public policy bar to recovery of damages for wrongful birth of a healthy child, and a test case in which the claimant, who had fatally stabbed her mother, sought damages from the NHS Trust which was responsible for her mental health treatment prior to the killing, which was defeated on the grounds of illegality.