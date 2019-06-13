Serious injury silk hails “the most exciting development in brain injury rehabilitation for twenty years”

The launch of the UK’s first intensive Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) rehabilitation centre focused on outdoor activities has been hailed as “the most exciting development in brain injury rehabilitation for the last twenty years” by leading silk, Bill Braithwaite QC.

Calvert Reconnections, run by the Lake District Calvert Trust (LDCT), will open its doors later this year after a £1 million fundraising programme.

Working with leading clinicians and academics, the new centre will combine traditional multi-disciplinary clinical therapies with physical and sporting activity in the outdoors to support individuals in their recovery from brain injury. Activities included in the programme includecanoeing, hand biking, cycling, rock climbing, orienteering, sailing and horse riding. The focus is on ‘learning through doing’ in the outdoors, supported by a multi-disciplinary team in a purpose-built residential centre.

In recent years, there has been a growing demand from lawyers for support and rehabilitation following an ABI. Long standing views suggested that improvements were unlikely after six months, however new research suggests that the brain is capable of far more improvement than previously understood. The new research highlights the opportunity for a new holistic approach to brain injury rehabilitation, encompassing physical exercise, experiential learning, and support in developing a new self-concept after a life-changing injury.

Commenting on the new programme, Bill Braithwaite QC said:

“The launch of Calvert Reconnections is the most exciting development in brain injury rehabilitation in the last 20 years.

“The Lake District Calvert Trust has been providing wonderful outdoor experiences for disabled people, including those with brain injury, for 40 years, and it has developed a terrific infrastructure of facilities, both outdoor and indoor, and of staff. They are going to use that experience and infrastructure as the foundation for a clinically led brain injury rehab package centred round meaningful but enjoyable activities. There will be a strong emphasis on families, and on the transition back home.”

Bill Braithwaite QC is a vastly experienced and well-known personal injury barrister. He has represented over one thousand catastrophically injured claimants, and regularly recovers more than £50 million a year in compensation. In addition to acting as an expert advisor to Calvert Reconnections, Bill Braithwaite QC has also recently been appointed as a trustee of LDCT.