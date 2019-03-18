Schools head to Edinburgh for trial showdown

Bar Council-backed Bar Mock Trial Competition finals

Twenty-four schools, each representing a different region of the UK, will be heading to Edinburgh on 23 March to compete in the Young Citizens’ Bar Mock Trials National Final 2019.

School pupils aged 15 to 18 will join the great and the good from the legal world at the Edinburgh Court of Session in the contest to become National Bar Mock Trial Champions after several months of regional heats to reach the final.

The competition is a unique opportunity for students from across the UK to gain unparalleled insight into the justice system. The competition immerses students in all aspects of a criminal trial, as they take on the roles of barristers, witnesses, clerks, ushers and jury members. Students appear in real crown courts in front of real judges and are assisted in their preparations by professional barristers.

Every year since 1991, the competition has supplemented traditional classroom learning by encouraging the development of essential skills such as logical reasoning, clear communication and teamwork. Students from all backgrounds and from all skill levels take part.

The Bar Mock Trial Competition is run by Young Citizens and supported by the Bar Council of England and Wales, the Faculty of Advocates, the Bar Library of Northern Ireland, HMCTS, the Circuits and the Inns of Court.

The event promises to be a highly rewarding and enjoyable event for more than just the young people taking part. Lord Leveson, President of the Queen’s Bench Division and Head of Criminal Justice, will oversee the final.

The finalists from each region are:

Belfast: Banbridge Academy

Belfast: Glenlola Collegiate School

Birmingham: King Edward VI School

Cardiff: Ysgol Bro Dinefwr

Chester: Wirral Grammar School for Girls

Derry: St. Mary’s Grammar School

Glasgow: Boclair Academy

Guildford: Bishop Luffa School

Inner London: Watford Grammar School for Girls

Ipswich: Saffron Walden County High School

Leeds: Ripon Grammar School

Maidstone: Queen Elizabeth’s School

Manchester: Wilmslow High School

Newcastle: Ponteland Community High School

Norwich: The Sixth Form College Colchester

Nottingham: Kesteven & Grantham Girls’ School

Oxford: Royal Latin School

Plymouth: Truro and Penwith College

Preston: Runshaw College

Reading: Luton Sixth Form College

Snaresbrook: Presdales School

Southampton: Plymouth High School for Girls

Stafford: King Edward VI Handsworth School

As well as an array of legal professionals and judges taking part in the finals, the Chair of the Bar Council, Richard Atkins QC, and Malcolm Cree CBE, Chief Executive of the Bar Council, will be in attendance.

About Young Citizens

Young Citizens helps young people become active, engaged and motivated citizens, who are able to contribute positively to their communities – whether those communities are local, national or global.

We believe that by helping young people play a full part in their communities, we can help strengthen democratic society. At a time when so many of our democratic institutions are under threat, our work is more important than ever.

Our work ranges from immersive learning projects where young people learn about the legal justice system to empowering children to take action on social issues they care about most. We also empower teachers and volunteering professionals with specialist training and resources for classroom delivery. All of our work has a single aim: to help young people be active citizens for life.

Sign up to the e-newsletter to stay in touch with news, events, resources and developments from Young Citizens.