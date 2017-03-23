Rupert Bowers QC joins Exchange Chambers as a Door Tenant

Exchange Chambers has further strengthened its criminal and regulatory expertise by welcoming Rupert Bowers QC as a door tenant.

Called to the Bar in 1995, Rupert maintains a broad practice undertaking business and financial crime and extradition with expertise in ancillary matters associated with criminal investigations. He places particular emphasis on challenging search warrants, cash seizures, restraint and freezing orders, and arrest and detention. Rupert also practices in sports regulation and discipline which has included cases before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.



Recent and current cases include defending Lord Hanningfield who was acquitted of fraudulently claiming parliamentary expenses, representing George Galloway in a challenge brought before the Investigatory Powers Tribunal in relation to the interception of parliamentarians communications and the Wilson doctrine, representing a major futures trading company in relation to the unlawful freezing of over $3 million of their funds, and representing two lawyers subject to a police search operation in judicial review proceedings challenging the issue and execution of the search warrants.

Commenting on his decision to join Exchange Chambers as a door tenant, Rupert Bowers QC said:

“Exchange Chambers is a Northern powerhouse with an exceptional reputation. By joining as a door tenant I am looking forward to further developing my national practice.” Said Tom Handley, Director of Chambers at Exchange Chambers:

“Rupert is an outstanding barrister. He is a leader in his field and we are delighted to be working with him.”