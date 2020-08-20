Recovering Your Losses from a Fraudster Post-COVID:How Not to Throw Good Money After Bad.

Steven Philippsohn, Head of International Fraud Litigation, and Baruch Baigel, Head of International Arbitration, both at Asserson Law Offices, explore what fraud victims can do to recover funds post-COVID in an exclusive interview.

Recent events have increased the possibility of fraud as a result of COVID-19 and the ensuing economic recession. Similar recessions in the past have seen an uptick in fresh fraud claims – both because economic pressures lead perpetrators to commit fraud in order to avoid insolvency or to recover losses, and because fraudsters are more likely to be revealed in times of recession as opposed to economic prosperity: “you only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out,” Philippsohn quotes.

Both Philippsohn and Baigel boast an impressive resume of experience and accolades, and have collectively garnered frequent recognition by Legal500, Chambers and Who’s Who. Their firm, Asserson, has offices in London and Tel Aviv and is acknowledged as a global leader in dispute resolution matters, routinely advising on ground-breaking, big-ticket cases. Alongside Dispute Resolution, the firm offers services in Business Law, Finance, Real Estate and Planning.

Q: How can litigation help a victim to defeat their fraudsters?

Philippsohn: Firstly, it must be emphasised that despite the upheaval which COVID-19 has brought to court protocols, the English courts have succeeded in dealing with cases, particularly urgent applications in a timely manner. In addition to freezing the Defendant’s assets, the courts can assist with tracing assets in other ways by Court Orders requiring, for example, in depth disclosure by third parties and Defendants, data searches or cross-examination. Recently, the Courts have demonstrated their ability to combat the increase in cyber fraud by making disclosure and freezing orders even where the identity of those concerned are unknown. In a world that has become increasingly virtual, this is likely to be particularly useful to fraud victims.

Q: What do fraud victims need to consider before pursuing their claim in court?

Philippsohn: Those considering pursuing their claim in court should consider: who they are going to make claims against; when did the fraud occur; where in the world, and under what jurisdiction(s), should a victim be focusing their claim; what are the strengths and weaknesses of that claim.

Let’s break it down. In order to maximise the possibility of recovering their losses, it is paramount for victims to investigate the possibility of bringing a claim against both the fraudster and those who have assisted the fraud and who could be liable as well. In addition, a claim might be made an Insurance Company which provided cover in respect of losses caused by fraud). Time is also of the essence in proceeding with fraud cases, because a fraudster who suspects a claim will be made against them is likely to transfer his assets in an attempt to prevent enforcement. Crucially, victims and their legal teams will also need to adopt and maintain a global outlook, since fraud cases invariably have a cross-border element. This will potentially mean keeping close contact with lawyers from other, relevant jurisdictions. When assessing their claim, it is crucial for victims will need to continually evaluate the prospects they realistically have of financial recovery If the fraud has damaged the victim’s reputation, then taking action to recover their losses and their integrity can be considered to be equally important. Finally, in some cases, pursuing robust action in cyber fraud cases in particular may deter the fraudster from making future attempts, even if this action is not financially rewarding in the short term. With this preventative goal in mind, a victim may still choose to pursue their claim.

Q: How can Arbitration come into play?

Baigel: Admittedly, litigation is a well-trodden route for recovering assets, but victims can also turn to arbitration and sometimes have to do so if the underlying relationship is subject to an arbitration agreement. In fact, arbitration institutions have seen a rise in the number of fraud-related matters in recent years. Whilst clients are sometimes concerned that arbitration lacks the necessary procedural and disciplinary tools to uncover the true factual position in a dispute, I think that the modern arbitration process is well-equipped to address these concerns.

My experience has been that arbitrators are increasing concerned about awards being overturned by subsequent findings of fraud at the enforcement stage. Accordingly, there is a global trend for arbitrators to take a more pro-active approach to uncover fraud during the arbitration process. In fact, I am a member of a relatively new ICC Task Force which has commissioned a paper which will analyse this trend and which may set out guidelines for arbitrators in fraud and corruption cases.

However, there are clearly well-founded concerns about using arbitration in the fraud context which a client should consider carefully before commencing arbitration. The consensual and “on notice” nature of the process is clearly not ideal when you are dealing with a fraudster on the other side. The moment you give the fraudster notice of what you plan to do, they are likely to fritter away their assets very quickly.

It also takes time to appoint the arbitrator or panel of arbitrators. I’ve seen recalcitrant respondents dragging out the process of appointment for many months. The other issue is that arbitrators cannot make binding orders against third parties – so agents and associates who might hold money for the defendant could not be targeted directly via arbitration.

Separately, one needs to check the law of the seat because some jurisdictions, like Israel for example, can require fraud allegations to be adjudicated in open court rather than private arbitration.

Q: To what extent will the Court assist a victim of fraud if the underlying dispute is subject to arbitration?

Baigel: Even if there is an exclusive arbitration clause governing all disputes the Courts of most jurisdictions, including England, retain the jurisdiction to grant emergency and ex parte relief, before the arbitrator is appointed. This obviates the need to wait for the appointment of the tribunal or to give notice to the other side. The English Courts frequently grant Worldwide Freezing injunctions in support of international arbitration claims, even where the arbitration is not or may not be seated in England. The Courts are also able to appoint receivers to hold assets and effectively control the operations of particular companies until the outcome of the claim. Therefore, a claimant is able to “hold the ring” before the arbitration even commences.

There are, however, three important caveats to this. First, under the Arbitration Act, the Court will only provide interim relief if the arbitral tribunal is unable, itself, to act quickly and effectively. Most modern arbitral rules now contain “emergency arbitrator” provisions which enable the parties to appoint an arbitrator on an urgent basis to resolve issues within a very short timetable. As a result, the English Courts have been more reluctant to grant emergency orders unless it can be shown the matter is extremely urgent, or because the order needs to be given “without notice”. In my view, this is an unfortunate side effect of the relatively recent trend for emergency arbitral relief.

The second limitation is that following the DTEK Trading v Morozov case in 2017 there is significant doubt as to whether the English Court can make orders under the Arbitration Act (section 44) against third parties.

The third point to bear in mind is the extent to which the case is connected to England. The Court emphasised in a judgement from April of this year (Petrochemical Logistics) that the court will only grant an order in respect of non-English seated arbitrations if there is a sufficient connection to England in terms of assets in the UK or the residence of the parties or the facts in dispute.

Q: Can fraud victims turn to third party funders?

Philippsohn: Yes, but funders will typically look at four aspects when decided whether to fund a specific case.

Most funders will first ask an investigator to locate assets and make sure they have not been dissipated. Without an understanding of what assets exist and where, funders are highly unlikely to fund a case. They will then want an understanding of the minimum value of the claim and how much funding is required (including solicitors’ and counsel fees, expert costs, arbitration expenses, adverse costs or cost undertaking provision. Finally, they will look at the merits of the case to determine the likelihood of the victim winning their claim.

Q: What is an investigator’s role in all of this?

Philippsohn: An investigator’s role is essential to evidence wrongdoing and to work closely with the fraud victim and their lawyers. They trawl through open-source and public databases, conduct in-depth interviews and use surveillance methods to locate assets. The information they provide to lawyers has to be admissible in court as evidence, and so is gathered by legal and legitimate means. Investigators also advise on pressure or PR strategies.

Solicitors should ideally engage an investigator at the moment of crisis i.e. in pre-litigation stages, as they are vital in understanding two key questions: has your client been defrauded? Are there any accessible funds? Another situation in which they might be contacted is when seed-funding from funders is being sought, as previously mentioned.

Philippsohn: In Fraud Litigation, one always has to be concerned about the possibility of throwing good money after bad. Accordingly, it is recommended that a strategy report is prepared at the earliest stage that will include an analysis of the claim, the costs that are likely to be involved and the chances of successful recovery. Such a report should enable a fraud victim to make an informed decision as to the extent that the claim should be pursued

By Syvanne Aloni