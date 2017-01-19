Record year for St John’s Buildings as fee income hits £36m

St John’s Buildings (SJB), one of the UK’s largest barristers’ chambers, has seen fee income rise to £36m and boosted its member income by 13 per cent during 2016.

Chambers has seen an unprecedented rise in the number of new instructions it has received, with a number of high profile successes across all practice areas. In October, the firm acted on behalf of Helen Roocroft in her successful Court of Appeal bid to reopen the settlement case involving the late Manchester property millionaire Carol Ainscow.

SJB plans to make significant investment in technology during 2017, with the Chambers set to become a paperless environment with the introduction of a new data management system. Operating from four UK sites, and with more than 230 barristers, SJB is looking to continue its ambitious growth as part of an ongoing strategy.

SJB’s achievements have been recognised by the legal sector, as it won Chambers of the Year at the Family Law Awards 2016, while Head of Chambers Sally Harrison QC was awarded QC of the Year. SJB also saw a significant rise in the number of barristers ranked by Chambers & Partners and the Legal 500, with notable practitioners across the areas of crime, family, court of protection, employment, personal injury and clinical negligence.

Sally Harrison QC, Head of Chambers at St John’s Buildings, said: “This has been a phenomenal year for SJB, with a significant rise in total cases coupled with the greater numbers of high profile instructions. This acts as a strong foundation for future years, as we continue to build on our reputation as the UK’s largest superset.

“The rise in both our fee income and members’ income is extremely pleasing, and demonstrates the importance of our ongoing investment in both technology and our exceptional clerking and support staff. SJB provides our barristers with a supportive working environment to enable members to achieve a flourishing and successful practice.”