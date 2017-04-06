Record turnover for Exchange Chambers

Exchange Chambers has announced record turnover of £28.7 million for the 2016/17 financial year – a rise of 12% on last year’s £25.7 million.

The barristers’ Chambers, described as a “Northern powerhouse” by the independent legal directories, has now set its sights on further expansion in Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds.

Said Director of Chambers, Tom Handley:

“It has been an excellent twelve months for Chambers with all our departments performing strongly and contributing to double digit growth.”

Exchange Chambers remains on course to increase membership to more than 200 barristers within the next three years.

“Our strategy is to further increase our presence and market share on the Northern and North Eastern Circuits,” added Tom. “Our expansion strategy is based on attracting the highest quality work and the highest quality barristers.”

Exchange Chambers has also announced that it will be keeping members’ contributions at the same level, around 12%, for the sixteenth year in succession.

Concluded Tom: “This is a very important measure as it demonstrates sound financial management.

“As one of the country’s largest sets, the multi-disciplinary nature of Chambers enables us to pass on the economies of scale to both our barristers and our clients.

“By embracing modern working practices we are also able to increase revenue and minimise costs. Members receive instructions on the very highest quality work and also benefit from the option of flexible contributions. This combination is fuelling our growth and attracting applications from barristers throughout the country.”