Record turnover for Exchange Chambers

Exchange Chambers has announced record turnover of £30.8 million for the 2017/18 financial year – a rise of 7.3% on last year’s £28.7 million.

The full-service Set, described as a “Northern powerhouse” by the independent legal directories, has now set its sights on further expansion in Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds.

Said Tom Handley, Chief Executive at Exchange Chambers.

“It is encouraging to report that Chambers has enjoyed such a strong financial year. All our departments and practice areas have played their part.

“Our financial results reflect the quality of our people and the strength of our client-base. We now have an even stronger platform on which to build.”

Added Tom:

“Moving forward, our strategy is to further increase our presence and market share on the Northern and North Eastern Circuits. We will continue to build long-lasting partnerships with solicitors and clients with whom we share values.”

With over 170 members, Exchange Chambers is one of the largest and most well-resourced barristers’ Chambers in England and Wales.

In recent years, a number of high quality practitioners – both silks and juniors – have joined Chambers from other leading sets.

Added Tom:

“We provide our members with outstanding practice development support tailored to individual aspirations – whether it is developing better quality work, increasing earnings, applying for judicial appointments or taking Silk.”

Exchange Chambers has also announced that it will be keeping members’ contributions at the same level, around 12%.

Concluded Tom:

“This is a very important measure as it demonstrates sound financial management.

“Members’ contributions are highly competitive while flexible arrangements are also available and can be tailored to the individual.”