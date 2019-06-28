‘Real risk’ to human rights protections after Brexit, say Lords 

1) Diminution of rights protections in the United Kingdom

The Charter of Fundamental Rights, which will not apply in the UK after Brexit, currently protects certain rights which are not covered by the European Convention on Human Rights, for example the freestanding right to equality. Certain rights have greater protection under the Charter including the right to protection of personal data. The Charter also provides stronger legal remedies for individuals whose rights have been infringed.

2) Risk of a fragmented approach to rights protections across the UK

The devolved nations have different approaches to rights, and are subject to EU law in differing ways, for example the Equality Act 2010 does not extend to Northern Ireland and thus the Charter was seen to underpin rights protections; whereas in Scotland the Scottish Government is contemplating a Bill to provide “human rights leadership”, as well as seeking to ensure that rights in Scotland cannot be scaled back after Brexit.

3) The position of the UK judiciary on the Court of Justice of the European Union

The uncertainty for UK judges and their staff is undesirable, and the Committee has asked the Lord Chancellor for an update.

4) The UK’s future relationship, after Brexit, with the European Convention on Human Rights

Although the current Government is committed to maintaining the UK’s promotion and protection of human rights, no reassurances were provided for future governments.