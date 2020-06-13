PanLaw launch

The purpose of this press announcement is to announce the launch of the Association of Pandemic Lawyers (PanLaw).

PanLaw has been established by a group of solicitors and barristers who have come together to provide a forum for lawyers and legal academics with an interest in all laws relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. One of the principal aims of the founders of the Association is to provide a co-ordinated response to the legal issues arising from the pandemic and lockdown.

PanLaw has the following objectives:

to promote debate amongst lawyers and legal academics in relation to the legal issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown;

to promote encourage and develop expertise in the practice of pandemic law by education and the exchange of information and knowledge between the Association’s members and through the articles and webinars published on the Association’s website;

to promote encourage and develop co-operation amongst lawyers practising in the field of pandemic law;

to promote an awareness of the relevant laws and legal issues that relate to all areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in the national media;

to provide a platform for the dissemination of legal information and viewpoints in relation to the pandemic and lockdown;

to promote and encourage organized research into pandemic legal issues and publish the results of that research where it may be of interest to the legal profession, legal academia or the wider public;

to promote and encourage the writing and publication of legal articles, reports and other written works on areas related to pandemic law;

to arrange and hold lectures, conferences, seminars and webinars on pandemic related legal issues;

to promote the advancement of law reform and the administration of justice in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, in particular to ensure that the detrimental impact of the pandemic and lockdown are minimized as well as to reduce the chances of any future potential pandemic having the same or worse consequences than the COVID-19 pandemic;

to advance the role of the legal process in dealing effectively with the issues arising from COVID19 and associated issues;

to facilitate the provision of legal services to all affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Further details of the Association’s aims and activities can be found on its website www.panlaw.org.

PanLaw members can be contacted for comment and responses to COVID-19 and lockdown legal issues by phone on 0207 175 4600 or by email at enquiries@panlaw.org.

For & On Behalf of

The Association of Pandemic lawyers