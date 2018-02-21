North West Women in Planning hosts second event

THE NORTH WEST Branch of the Women in Planning Network, aimed at supporting and empowering women working in the planning industry, is hosting its second event, “Plan your Career”, in Manchester.

The event will take place on 8th March to coincide with International Women’s Day, and to celebrate the achievement of women in the profession in recognition of the 100th year anniversary of women’s suffrage.

Speakers include women from the top of the public and private sectors of the industry. Inspirational leaders Victoria Hesson, Managing Director at Gladman Developments Ltd, and Sara Todd, Deputy Chief Executive (Growth and Neighbourhoods) at Manchester City Council, will talk about their individual and unique career experiences, and provide insight as to what it takes to achieve success in the profession.

There will be an interactive session on how to develop and progress in your career, led by Rob Haslam, Director in the Manchester Planning team of Savills, and sponsored by recruitment consultants Blayze Group. Networking opportunities will be available following the discussion.

Jill Bell, Chair, Rhian Davitt-Jones, Vice Chair, Sarah Reid, Barrister at leading Manchester planning law set Kings Chambers, and other planning professionals formed the networking group, which is open to those working in planning across the North West in the private, public and third sectors.

Sarah Reid, Barrister at Kings Chambers, said:

“Our first event was a huge success with over 100 attendees and we are excited to build on this with our second event. We’re delighted to have such inspirational women supporting us and providing insight into their career paths, and we are looking forward to hearing our speakers talk about how to develop the attributes and qualities that contribute to success in the industry. Whether you are a student or a director, or a professional in private or public practice, we hope that this event will be of interest to you, and you are welcome to join us.

“Our group has been formed to recognise and support the achievement of women across all sectors of the industry in the North West. This event is an opportunity to share knowledge and celebrate success, and we hope that it will assist and inspire talented women in our region fulfill their personal and professional goals.”

The event is sponsored by the Blayze Group, and will take place at 6pm at Blayze Group Business Lounge, 53 King Street,Manchester M2 4LQ.

For more details visit womeninplanning.wordpress.com and subscribe to the mailing list or follow on Twitter @WiPlanningNW and LinkedIn Group – Women in Planning North West.

