No5 Barristers’ Chambers puts spotlight on clinical negligence for diabetes patients

Medical and legal experts will be sharing their experience with clinical negligence lawyers on issues surrounding diabetes at an event to be held in Birmingham in November.

No5 Barristers’ Chambers is hosting the seminar at Clayton Hotel and expects around 50 delegates to attend.

The event aims to provide lawyers with a greater understanding of the medical and legal issues involved in claims arising from the management and mismanagement of diabetes.

Speakers will include Jonathan Jones QC, of No5 Barristers’ Chambers, as well as medical experts, Dr Nicholas Kearsley, NHS General Practitioner/Medico-Legal Expert, Dr Paul McNally, Consultant Physician, University Hospitals Leicester NHS Trust, Jamie Gillespie, Clinical Specialist Prosthetist and Physiotherapist Kathryn Sizer.

Jonathan Jones, who acts for both claimants and defendants in clinical negligence and has extensive experience of cases involving errors by GPs, including failing to treat diabetes, said: “This is a great opportunity to hear the leading medical experts in the country speak about this terrible disease and the mistakes which are made in treating it.”

Dr Kearsley has considerable experience of all stages of the medico-legal process, including giving evidence in court. His talk will look at the management of diabetes within a GP setting. The talk will provide medical insight and advice regarding potential breaches of duty.

Dr McNally will consider the general management of diabetes and complications that commonly lead to litigation, including foot emergencies, hypoglycaemia and ketoacidosis. Dr McNally will also discuss current life expectancy for patients with diabetes.

Jamie Gillespie and Kathryn Sizer, from Pace Rehabilitation, will discuss some of the challenges faced when treating patients who have undergone major lower limb amputation related to clinical negligence, who also have underlying conditions such as diabetes.