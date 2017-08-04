New Welsh Government Advocates appointed 

The Counsel General to the Welsh Government, Mick Antoniw AM, has today (Friday, 4 August) announced 18 new appointments to the Welsh Government’s Panel of approved Counsel to provide advocacy and advisory work for the Welsh Government.

The Counsel have been appointed following an open recruitment competition earlier this year

The competition attracted more than 70 expressions of interest. The appointments include six additional Queen’s Counsel, 3 additional Junior Counsel for appointment to the A Panel (for counsel with 10 or more years’ practise) and 9 additional Junior Counsel for appointment to the B Panel (for counsel with fewer than 10 years’ practise).

Appointment to the Panel is open to both barristers with a tenancy and solicitors with the required rights of audience. Candidates had to satisfy a number of criteria, including experience of advocacy in the higher courts, experience in constitutional and administrative law, knowledge of the devolution settlement in Wales and of divergences between the law in England and in Wales, experience of working for or against the government or other public bodies and an appreciation of the particular characteristics of government litigation.

Appointments will be for a period of four years initially, but with the possibility of extension at the Counsel General’s discretion.

Announcing the appointments, Mick Antoniw AM said: “I have been encouraged by the quality of the applications received and am delighted to announce these appointments. I know that the very experienced and talented Counsel who have been successful in being appointed to the Panel will give the Welsh Government access to an independent pool of considerable legal expertise and experience across the breadth of Welsh Government activity. Having this proven capability to carry out advocacy and advisory work is important in ensuring that the Welsh Government has the best legal representation and opinion available to them at all times.”

Details of Counsel Appointed

Panel of Queen’s Counsel Appointments