New report from the Bar Council reveals human impact of struggling justice system  

The Bar Council’s new report ‘Barristers’ Working Lives 2017: Barristers’ attitudes towards their working lives, released today, reveals that barristers across England and Wales are struggling with a number of factors affecting their overall working lives, such as workload, stress, and work-life balance.

The survey, which received 4,092 responses (representing over a quarter of the profession) brings to light evidence that, in fulfilling their professional duties, barristers are routinely working the equivalent of at least one or two days of work per week unpaid. Barristers are also working more hours and suffering from greater levels of stress than in 2013. Funding cuts, lack of work-life balance and stress were listed as the major factors for those thinking of changing career.

However, the report also highlights that barristers remain enthusiastic and interested in their work, with a commitment to developing the Bar’s future talent.

The data has been analysed across different practice areas. Key statistics include:

47% of the self-employed Bar either are or have supervised pupil barristers during their careers, and 31% of all respondents have been or are involved in mentoring others. Supporting the most vulnerable: In many areas of private practice, more than a third of barristers work additional hours unpaid where their client cannot afford more – 42% in civil; 18% in professional negligence and personal injury, 37% in commercial and chancery, and 37% in family. 33% of family barristers work additional unpaid hours where a litigant in person requires extra support.

Chair of the Bar Council, Andrew Walker QC, said:

“Whilst there are some clear positives in our report, there is a notable difference between those practising in crime (and, to a degree, in family work) and the rest of the Bar. It should also be recognised that the survey was conducted in the summer of 2017, since when legal aid fees have been eroded further by inflation.

“The fact that many saw their workload, stress and work-life balance deteriorate yet further between 2013 and 2017 is a worrying trend. It shows that we must all maintain our efforts across the Bar to support those who are finding practice ever more difficult to sustain, both financially and in terms of maintaining and enjoying a healthy and fulfilling life both at work and at home. It shows, too, how important it is for the leadership of the Bar to be making our case to the Government, in Parliament and to the public about the long-term consequences of failing to recognise and pay properly for the delivery of justice in England and Wales.

“The evidence in this report will be used widely, both by the Bar Council and others, to inform debate and policy making and to support the long-term health of the profession and the interests of the public and of theclients we serve.”