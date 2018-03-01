New QC Appointment at Kings Chambers

Following a ceremony held at Westminster Hall on 26th February 2018, Andrew Singer is the latest leading barrister at Kings Chambers to be appointed Queen’s Counsel.

Andrew, who was called to the Bar in 1990, is a specialist practitioner in construction, engineering and professional negligence law and is the only specialist Construction Silk outside London. He is also an expert in commercial arbitration and an accredited mediator with the Alternative Dispute Resolution Group.

Ranked as a leading individual in the authoritative Legal 500 guide and Chambers UK, he has gained a wealth of experience across all levels of courts and tribunals.

Andrew Singer QC said: “To be recommended by the Lord Chancellor and ultimately appointed by Her Majesty the Queen is a tremendous privilege.

Senior Clerk, Gary Young, commented: ‘’This is a fantastic achievement for Andrew and an acknowledgment of his expertise in an area traditionally dominated by London. We are delighted to further strengthen our specialist offering across England, Wales and beyond. It’s exciting news for Andrew and the Chambers.”

Andrew also sits as a Deputy Judge in the Technology and Construction Court and is a County Court Recorder.

About Kings Chambers

