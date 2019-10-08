New joint venture to support next generation of barristers

Exchange Chambers and Lancaster University Law School will this autumn launch an exciting new joint initiative with regard to Chambers’ outreach programme and teaching at the University.

Barristers from Exchange Chambers, one of the country’s largest barristers’ Chambers, in conjunction with Dr Cerian Griffiths, Lecturer in Law at Lancaster University Law School, will jointly develop and deliver academic and practical training in advocacy and practical courtroom craft. This third-year undergraduate module commences in the autumn and will run throughout the 2019/20 academic year.

This exciting venture will utilise the mock courtroom now available at the University to enhance the learning experience and greatly assist the students in some of the important practical tasks they might encounter in practice.

The academic training will be led by Dr Griffiths and members of chambers including John R Jones QC, William Waldron QC, Daniel Prowse, Steven Swift, Ian Whitehurst and Alexandra Sutton, who will deliver practical sessions and workshops on a variety of advocacy related topics.

Head of Lancaster Law School, Professor Alisdair Gillespie, said: “This is an exciting project which promotes and reflects Lancaster Law School’s dedication to the future employability of our students. It is practical courses such as the Advocacy module which contribute to Lancaster law School being the best in the country for employability of law students.”

Exchange Chambers’ partnership with Lancaster University Law School further demonstrates its commitment to support and encourage the next generation of barristers.

The Set this year launched its pupillage academy and, from September 2020, will be taking on 6 twelve-month pupillages each year – one of the largest annual intakes of pupils by a barristers’ Chambers.

Exchange Chambers’ pupillage academy will increase access to the Bar for aspiring barristers by working with schools and universities, mentoring students, assisting with the application process and providing a first-class pupillage in which pupils can hone their advocacy skills.