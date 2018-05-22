New District Judge for Midlands Circuit

Robert McGinty has been appointed as District Judge to the Midlands Circuit, to be based at the Stoke-on-Trent Combined Court.

This is the latest in a series of judicial appointments for barristers’ chambers St John’s Buildings, which is one of the UK’s largest super-sets. Last month, barrister Rachael Harrison was appointed as a Circuit Judge at Sheffield Crown Court, with Chambers also seeing David Pojur take the role of Assistant Coroner for North Wales.

Having been called to the Bar in November 1994, Robert conducted his pupillage at 30 Park Place, Cardiff. He then moved to chambers in Preston before joining St John’s Buildings in 2001. During his time with Chambers, Robert has specialised in predominantly civil law, working mainly in personal injury, housing and costs.

In addition to sitting as a Deputy District Judge since 2015, Robert has held the role of First-tier Tribunal Judge in the Immigration and Asylum Chamber since 2006, as well as having been appointed a Deputy Upper Tribunal Judge (Immigration and Asylum Chamber) in 2015. He will remain as Deputy Upper Tribunal Judge alongside his new position.

District Judge McGinty said: “I am excited to be able to take on this new challenge. I look forward to bringing my 24 years’ experience at the bar to my new role”.

Chris Ronan, chief executive at St John’s Buildings, said: “Robert has been an integral part of the SJB team for the last 17 years, adding valuable knowledge and insight on high profile cases. His latest appointment is well-deserved, and we would like to wish him all the best for the future.”