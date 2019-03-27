New Circuit Judge for North Eastern Circuit

St John’s Buildings Chambers’ barrister, Jennifer Scully, has been appointed as Circuit Judge to the North Eastern Circuit, to be based at Newcastle Combined Court.

A specialist in family law, Jennifer regularly advises on disputes involving children. She also has experience acting for local authorities, parents and children in cases involving injury, neglect, abuse and death. She was called to the Bar in 2006, having previously practiced as a family law solicitor for nine years, and was appointed a Deputy District Judge in 2015.

This is the latest in a series of judicial appointments for St John’s Buildings, which is one of the UK’s largest super-sets. In August, Abigail Hickinbottom was also appointed to the North Eastern Circuit, to be based at Sheffield Combined Court Centre, whilst Magdalen Case joined the Northern Circuit, based at Blackburn County and Family Court.

Chris Ronan, Chief Executive at St John’s Buildings, said: “From everyone at St John’s Buildings, we would like to wish Jennifer many congratulations on her new post. She is highly respected in her field for her breadth of knowledge and consistently excellent service, and will continue to go from strength-to-strength.

“Last year we saw a record number of judicial appointments as a firm, which is testament to the quality of our cohort, and our track record for nurturing exceptional talent.”