New Board members for the Bar Standards Board

19 December 2017

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today announced the appointment of three new lay Board members.

The new Board members are:

Lara Fielden;

Kathryn Stone OBE; and

Stephen Thornton CBE.

The Board is made up of 15 people: seven barristers, seven lay members and a lay Chair. The new appointments fill imminent vacancies, and help the regulator ensure that its Board maintains the range of skills, experience and perspectives that it needs to undertake its independent regulation in the public interest. Information about current Board members is available on the website.

Chair of the BSB, Sir Andrew Burns said: “These three new appointments will add a welcome range of new perspectives and insight into our work. Each of our new lay members will bring fresh experiences of regulating in the public interest. I would also like to thank the outgoing members Ms Rolande Anderson and Dr Anne Wright CBE – and indeed Mr Rob Behrens CBE who left us earlier this year – for the invaluable advice and support which they have offered to the Board during their years of service.”

The incoming Board members were selected by an independent panel, chaired by Bronwen Curtis CBE.

Speaking about the appointments, Bronwen Curtis said: “The panel interviewed a diverse group of experienced and high-calibre candidates in a competitive and fair selection process. We are delighted that Lara, Kathryn and Stephen will be joining the Board.”

Ms Fielden, Ms Stone OBE and Mr Thornton CBE will take up their appointments from 1 January 2018 which is also the date when new BSB Chair,The Rt Hon the Baroness Blackstone, will take up her post