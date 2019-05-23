New barrister Board members for the Bar Standards Board

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Prochaska and Leslie Thomas QC as new barrister Board members.

Elizabeth Prochaska is a barrister with 12 years’ experience of public and human rights litigation. Since 2017, she has been the Legal Director at the Equality and Human Rights Commission. This followed ten years as a barrister at Matrix Chambers advising a range of private and government clients on public, equality and human rights law. In 2007, Elizabeth founded a non-governmental organisation called Birthrights, which promotes respect for women’s rights in maternity care. Elizabeth has written and contributed to a number of legal textbooks focusing on human rights and equality law.

Leslie Thomas QC was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2014. A human rights practitioner, Leslie specialises in claims against the police, public authorities and corporate bodies. He is also a specialist in inquests and public inquiries. He is currently an independent member on the Standards Committee for public life for Lewisham Council. In 2016, Leslie won the Legal Aid Lawyers’ (LALY) Award for work on theHillsborough case and in 2017, he won the UK Legal Diversity Lifetime achievement award.

Both of the new Board members were selected from a field of strong candidates by a panel, chaired by Baroness Tessa Blackstone.

Chair of the BSB, Baroness Tessa Blackstone said: “Elizabeth and Leslie will bring extensive skills and knowledge and some valuable new perspectives to the existing Board. I look forward to working with them”.

Elizabeth Prochaska and Leslie Thomas QC will take up their appointments from 1 June 2019.