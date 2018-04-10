David Pojur, barrister at St John’s Buildings (SJB) has been appointed the new assistant coroner for North Wales at the recommendation of the Chief Coroner and the Lord Chancellor.

This is the fourth coronial appointment for SJB, and follows the announcement of HHJ Rachael Harrison as Circuit Judge at Sheffield Crown Court.

As part of his new role, David will be undertaking investigations into unnatural deaths, with a particular focus on deaths in police custody following a number of high profile cases. This will include gathering evidence for Article 2 inquests compliant with the Human Rights Act.

With over 17 years’ experience as a barrister, David specialises in regulatory law covering the areas of healthcare and professional discipline, inquests, health and safety and environmental law. He has acted for NHS Trusts, doctors, insurance companies and the Police Federation on unnatural death cases in recent years.

This includes representing the NHS on the high profile Gary Douglass case in 2015. The case looked at the responsibility of medical staff for the death in custody of Mr Douglass, who had previously received emergency medical care following a frenzied knife attack in Wrexham.

David Pojur, assistant coroner for North Wales and barrister at St John’s Buildings, said: “It’s a real honour to be given this role, and I’m especially pleased to be working alongside John Gittins, who is well respected both in the local community and among the lawyers that he works with. The new role will allow me to build on my experience in inquests, and shine a spotlight on issues that could save lives.

“SJB has given a platform to expand my career in this direction, enabling me to work on some of the most interesting and high profile cases. I’m looking forward to applying my knowledge and making a real difference to the North Wales area.”

Chris Ronan, chief executive at St John’s Buildings, said: “David is an expert in his field, and this coronial appointment is richly deserved. During his time with Chambers, he has been at the heart of many high profile cases and inquests, and has an outstanding track record of success. We are confident that he will prove a great asset to the North Wales coroner’s office, and we wish him all the best for the future.”