Mass deportation charter flight is set to remove up to 100 people from the UK to Nigeria and Ghana on the 31stJanuary 2017.

The charter flight comes at the end of the weeks of action against deportations, which saw multiple protests organised by Movement for Justice and other groups in the UK, a protest in Lagos organised by the Nigeria Deportation Group, and asubvertising campaign on the London underground highlighting the upcoming charter flight.

“These charter flights are modern slavery”

Detainees are speaking out against the upcoming charter flight, part of the regular Home Office practice of forcibly removing people en masse on privately chartered ghost flights that leave from an undisclosed location in the middle of the night. On the basis of previous charter flight reports from Stansted, it is assumed the companies contracted to operate this flight are Titan Airways and Tascor, departing at 22.30hrs.

Some have been here for over 10 years.

Some will leave children and partners behind.

Some have asylum claims and fear for their lives upon removal.

Some have legal cases pending. The deportation will stop them accessing their rights.

Many cannot afford to pay the huge legal fees to regularise their stay.

One man with who was issued a ticket for the charter flight has an ongoing case, as part of his wife and children’s asylum claim. William (not his real name) has been a resident in the UK for 14 years, and held in detention for over 6 months. His youngest daughter will turn 8 next month and regularly wakes up from nightmares where she is separated from her Dad. Whilst the Home Office have acknowledged that William has an ongoing case, they have failed to cancel his ticket and are proceeding with his unlawful deportation. At his recent bail hearing the judge granted bail, but the Secretary of State refused to give consent, which resulted in William continuing to be detained.

William’s ticket for the charter raises questions about collective expulsion , as the Home Office unlawfully targets specific nationalities in order to fill up seats on the charter flight, regardless of the different stages they are at in their individual cases.

“Having to deal with coming off a chartered flight the embarrassment, the sly racial comments and the hand gestures when your looking out the bus window, watching your so called escorts laugh and put their middle fingers up”

Last week, the British High Commissioner in Nigeria issued a letter in response to the protest in Lagos, saying that the UK only enforces removal once nationality has been determined, when people are medically fit to fly, and after people have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the UK. As William’s situation evidences, and as we have reported in the past and now, the UK does not meet its own requirements and continues to remove people en mass unlawfully.

To see our full statement, click here.

To get in touch about the upcoming charter flight, contact The Unity Centre via unitycentremedia@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/unitycentreglasgow

https://twitter.com/UnityCentreGlas