Major new appointment for Exchange Chambers

Exchange Chambers has welcomed one of the UK’s top independent mediators as a new member.

Paul Johnson, who joins from Kings Chambers, has mediated in excess of 700 disputes with a success rate of around 90%.

His work as an independent mediator has been variously described by Chambers & Partners, The Legal 500 and parties as: “brilliant”; “magic”; “excellent”; “professional”; “calm”; “realistic”; “no-nonsense”; “imaginative”; “measured”; having “a steely determination and intelligence”; one who “inspires trust and confidence”; being the “top choice for many with technically challenging disputes”; with “an ability to both engage and find commercial solutions for parties.”

Commenting on his decision to join Exchange Chambers, Paul Johnson said:

“I am delighted to join Exchange Chambers – a Northern powerhouse with strength in depth across the board.

“I find the challenge of helping parties resolve disputes hugely satisfying. The desire to help was part of me when I first became a lawyer and remains at the core of my work as an independent mediator. I am looking forward to further developing my practice at Exchange Chambers.”

Said Tom Handley, Director of Chambers at Exchange Chambers:

“Paul is widely recognised as one of the country’s leading mediators. He has an outstanding reputation and we are thrilled to welcome him to Chambers.”