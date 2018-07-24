LSB publishes internal governance rules response and decision document

The Legal Services Board has today published its response following its consultation on the internal governance rules for the legal services regulators. This document includes an analysis of submissions received together with its decision on its approach to the internal governance rules going forward.

Neil Buckley, Chief Executive of the Legal Services Board said:

“Independent regulation ensures that consumers, providers, investors and society as whole can be confident that legal services operate in the public interest and in accordance with the rule of law. Our aim in reviewing the internal governance rules is to enhance regulatory independence within the current legislative framework.

Having assessed the effectiveness of the current internal governance rules and taken into account stakeholders’ views on the need for change, we intend to develop new rules. These will be based on principles and focussed on outcomes and will be applied together with new supporting guidance.

With these new internal governance rules, we aim to:

provide more clarity on the oversight role of the approved regulators and the LSB and

reduce the number of disagreements between approved regulators and regulatory bodies about independence matters.

We anticipate consulting on new internal governance rules and draft guidance this autumn, with a view to approved regulators commencing transition to the new internal governance rules in spring 2019.”

ENDS

For further information, please contact the LSB’s Communications Manager, Vincent McGovern (020 7271 0068).

Notes for editors: