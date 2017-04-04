LSB publishes Business Plan for 2017/18

The Legal Services Board (LSB) today publishes its Business Plan for 2017/18. This plan represents the final year of the three year strategy announced in 2015 and sets out the work the LSB will do to deliver its strategic outcomes.

Alongside essential statutory responsibilities, the emphasis of the LSB in 2017/18, will be on the continued promotion of access to legal services, pursuing greater transparency and data collection, understanding the issues relating to standards of education and training, and maintaining our focus on the need for independence of regulation from representative interests.

The LSB believes that change needs to continue if benefits are to be delivered to business and consumers alike.

Commenting on the appointment, Neil Buckley, LSB Chief Executive said:

“The LSB has a vital role to play in maintaining trust and confidence in the legal services market of England and Wales.

Our Business Plan for 2017/18 sets out what we will do to drive change in the areas where regulation can make the most difference for consumers and legal services providers. It is also a year in which we will evaluate the progress that still needs to be made as we begin to consider and engage broadly with stakeholders on our next three year strategy (2018/21).

Our Plan also responds to the recommendations made by the Competition and Market Authority legal services market study, issued in December 2016, which reflected our own analysis of the sector.