LSB launches consultation on its 2019/20 business plan

The Legal Services Board (LSB) launches today a consultation on its draft 2019/20 business plan – the second business plan of its 2018-21 strategic cycle.

The business plan includes three new five-year policy objectives which support the existing strategic objectives and will be key markers of our success in achieving them. They are:

appropriate frameworks for ongoing assurance of professional competence

enhancing public legal education , and

, and technological innovation in legal services that carries public trust

Legal Services Board Chair, Dr Helen Phillips said:

“This is the second business plan of our latest strategic cycle and my first as Chair of the Legal Services Board.

The coming business plan year will mark the LSB’s tenth anniversary. I believe we can be proud of what has been achieved in this time, but there remain some challenging issues to address in securing our vision of legal services that everyone can access and trust.

I am keen to make sure that we tackle the big policy issues that affect us all. As an organisation the LSB is uniquely well placed to bring people together to share our experience and evidence, to ask the difficult questions, debate and discuss the issues, and identify the right solutions.

This draft business plan identifies the initial packages of work that we plan to deliver next year in relation to each of the policy objectives we have identified, alongside other key workstreams that will contribute towards our strategic objectives.

I look forward to hearing your views on our draft business plan, including whether we have identified the right issues to pursue as five-year policy objectives.”

