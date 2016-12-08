LSB launches ABS survey

The Legal Services Board (LSB) today launches a survey of all alternative business structures (ABS) to understand more about the environment in which they function and the challenges that they face.

Legal Services Board Chief Executive, Neil Buckley, said:

“Over five years after the first award of an ABS license there are now nearly 800 ABS. Building on a survey of ABS we conducted in 2013, The Legal Services Board is now looking to broaden its understanding of the views and experience of this diverse group of businesses.

ABS now provide services in all parts of the legal services market and to a wide range of legal services users. We would like to know more about how they operate, the use of external investment, and their views on regulation.

This is an anonymous survey from which we will publish the aggregate findings. If you are an ABS firm and you would like to share your experiences please use this survey to have your say!”