LSB articulates its regulatory approach

The Legal Services Board(LSB) publishes today a short document which explains how it approaches its work.

Legal Services Board Interim Chair Dr Helen Phillips said:

“The LSB has a unique role in the legal services sector, overseeing regulation and holding bodies to account. It is important that there is clarity about the way we approach our work.

We have a wide range of formal and informal tools available to us and the document sets out how we will use them to promote the regulatory objectives and achieve our vision of legal services that everyone can access and trust.

Setting out our approach in a clear and accessible document supports transparency, consistency and predictability, in line with good regulatory practice.

We are currently in the process of developing our next strategic plan and setting out our regulatory approach now helps to frame discussions about our focus for the next three years.”