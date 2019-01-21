LSB announces new appointments to the Office for Legal Complaints

The Legal Services Board (LSB) today announces the appointment of Rod Bulmer and Shrinivas Honap ACA as new lay members of the Office for Legal Complaints (OLC).

These appointments have been made by the Legal Services Board in accordance with the Legal Services Act 2007.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Helen Phillipssaid:

“I am delighted to congratulate Rod and Shrinivas on their appointments to the Office for Legal Complaints (OLC).

I offer them my sincere congratulations and I know that their experiences in many diverse areas will significantly benefit the working of the OLC, the Legal Ombudsman (LeO) and the interest of the consumer of legal services.

I would also like to thank the outgoing members for their invaluable contribution to the ongoing development of the Legal Ombudsman.“