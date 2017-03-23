LSB announces new appointment to the Office for Legal Complaints

The Legal Services Board (LSB) today announces the appointment of Rebecca Hilsenrath (Non-Lay member) as a new member of the Office for Legal Complaints (OLC).

This appointment has been made by the Legal Services Board in accordance with the Legal Services Act 2007.

Commenting on the appointment, Sir Michael Pitt, LSB Chairman said:

“I am delighted to announce this appointment to the Office for Legal Complaints (OLC).

The Legal Ombudsman scheme administered by the OLC has plays an invaluable part in making sure consumers of legal services and claims management companies can have confidence in the sector.

I wish our new colleague every success.”