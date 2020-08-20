Litigant in Person

When I was training to be a solicitor, most towns in the country had a County Court building. Inside this building was at least one court room where a judge would sit to hear civil and family law cases. Close to the court room was an open plan area fronted by a long open counter with a small but efficient team of court staff administering the many court actions filed each day. If I was unsure about any court procedure, I would walk around the corner to our local County Court to seek out a court official who would put me on the right track. Those sitting behind that long counter seemed to take pleasure in helping the queue of people mesmerised by the abundance of court forms and documents in their hands. Many in the queue had no solicitor but were in need of help. From memory, the court staff treated everyone the same way and customer satisfaction appeared high. I expect that the assistance given at those court counters kept the judicial process running more efficiently than we can ever calculate.

Nowadays, many of those county courts have ceased to exist and with them the long public counters. Where the court building still remains open, security screens have now been erected and large signs make it clear that access to court staff is usually by appointment only. The existence of a Court Charter imposes limits on those accessing court procedures. Family lawyers are sufficiently conversant with the way the court system operates and can therefore cope with the changes. For many members of the public, however, family courts have become inaccessible. They have no-one to ask the most basic of court questions. There are those who seek to represent themselves in court known as Litigants in Person. Their number has grown enormously over the years and is seen in some court quarters as a problem. Litigants in Person choose to pursue their case without legal representation. This is their right. Maybe they cannot afford to instruct a solicitor; they may think the case can be easily agreed as the issue before the court is straight forward: they may feel able to deal with the issues whatever the complications or have no confidence that a solicitor will present their case in a way they prefer. Whatever their reason, they are entitled to conduct their case without legal representation. There is no typical Litigant in Person. Some individuals may take legal advice before attending court; others will not. Some know the court process well; others will have no knowledge at all. Some will be approachable and cooperative; others will resist any discussion or help from the opposing legal representative.

Efforts have been made to assist a Litigant in Person by producing a whole series of leaflets, guidance notes and booklets, some of which have been drawn up by government officials. To that extent, a Litigant in Person can feel well supported. Voluntary groups also give time and expertise to assist them. Despite this help being offered, a Litigant in Person can still feel disadvantaged within a court system which is designed for all parties to be legally represented. Some believe there is an inequality of arms leading to an unfairness in decision making. At the same time, lawyers acting for a fee-paying party are expected to conduct their client’s case in a way that is professional, fair and just for all concerned, including an unrepresented opponent. The fee-paying client may complain that the present court system favours the Litigant in Person simply because he has no legal representation. Costs, leniency in enforcing court orders and appeals are points in question.

For the lawyer, there is some guidance available as to how to work with the Litigant in Person, but it is thin on the ground and rather scattered. In June 2015 the Law Society, the Bar and the Institute of Chartered Legal Executives produced a helpful document entitled Litigants in person: Guidelines for Lawyers. This document includes notes addressed to the Litigant in Person and a legally represented client explaining their role in the court process. As far as I know, nothing more recent has been produced and this piece of work is becoming rather dated. Alongside the Litigant in Person, the McKenzie Friend has emerged. Beginning as a supporting friend or relative, the role has grown into what seems like a fully-fledged representative. There are, of course, restrictions placed on the role of a McKenzie Friend set out at length in Practice Guidance: McKenzie Friends (Civil and Family Courts) dated 12th July 2010 giving the court clear direction on what the McKenzie Friend can and cannot do. But legal life has moved on since the Practice Guidance came into force. McKenzie Friends often charge for their services and have in some cases taken on a professional persona. Such are the concerns of parts of the judiciary and members of the legal fraternity that there has been calls for the role of the McKenzie Friend to be strictly regulated and even abolished. The Lord Chief Justice and Judicial Board has issued a Consultation which was set up as far back as February 2017 but no final conclusions have been reached. Included in the Consultation are questions about the name and payment of the McKenzie Friend and whether the court rules should be amended to regulate their activities. In view of competing interests of the professional and consumer groups, any changes to the present system are likely to slow in coming.

What is clear is that there is no real sign that the position of the Litigant in Person is likely to change in the foreseeable future. Most family practitioners will report that they work with Litigants in Person on a regular basis, especially in injunction and private children cases. Litigants in Person are on the increase in financial applications and even appear in public law children proceedings from time to time. Assuming this is correct, it is important that lawyers train up for their role in working with the Litigant in Person.

I would make some suggestions for future practice. Firstly, lawyers become familiar with their professional rules regarding their role in working with the Litigant in Person; Secondly, lawyers should forewarn their fee paying client at an early stage as to how working with Litigant in Person affects him or her, for example their own costs may increase due to additional work being required;

Finally, lawyers must think carefully about where the boundaries are drawn between their duty to the court, their duty to the client and a working relationship with an unrepresented opponent.

Stuart Barlow, Author of: ‘A Practical Guide to Working with Litigants in Person and McKenzie Friends in Family Cases’ Published by Law Brief Publishing March 2020

