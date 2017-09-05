Legal Reporting Awards 2017 opens for entry

CALLING ALL JOURNALISTS – The Bar Council’s 26th Legal Reporting Awards competition is now open. The competition is open to print/online and broadcast journalists in recognition of the media’s role in promoting a greater understanding of the law to the public. The winning entries in each category will be awarded £1,000 in prize money.

Last year, the legal industry faced some unique challenges, some anticipated and others unexpected. Against this background, the media has been a critical and influential medium between the public, the legal services sector, and Government.

Andrew Langdon QC, Chair of the Bar, said:

“The media plays a vital role in our democratic society. It influences public opinion and helps to shape policy on law and justice, and provides critical insight into the issues confronting the legal profession itself.”

The awards will be presented on 4 November at the Annual Bar Conference in Westminster.

In 2016, the broadcast category was won by Danny Shaw and Ian Muir-Cochrane for ‘Prosecutors on Trial’. Joint winners for the print/online category were Louise Tickle for her Guardian article, ‘I have panic attacks when I see my ex – fighting for custody after legal aid cuts’, and Caroline Binham for her Financial Times article, ‘Watching the insiders – Operation Tabernula’. To read more on 2016 Legal Reporting Awards prize winners, visit the Bar Council website.

Full instructions on how to enter the competition are available here. The deadline for entries is 2 October 2017.