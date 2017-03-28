Leading QC takes Head of Chambers mantle at Kings

Nigel Poole QC has been named as the new Head of Chambers at leading civil barristers’ set Kings Chambers.

Nigel follows in the footsteps of the outgoing Nick Braslavsky QC.

A leading light in personal injury and clinical negligence law, Nigel will head the chambers, which was last year named as the regional set of the year in the prestigious Legal 500 rankings.

Speaking about his new position, Nigel said:

“Kings Chambers is highly regarded right across the UK due to the depth of its specialist expertise. My predecessor, Nick Braslavsky QC has worked hard to steer chambers to its current position as a pre-eminent set with renowned specialists across a wide range of civil work.

“We rival the best sets in London and we aim to enhance our standing as a national leader. The fact that we have thriving chambers in Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds gives us the perfect base to do so.

“We have a wonderful team of clerks and support staff at the chambers, all of whom put in a tremendous amount of hard work and make a fantastic contribution towards the specialisation, excellence and accessibility we offer.

“At Kings we’re proud of our enviable record of maintaining high standards and nurturing successful careers. Aligned with this, I shall be working to ensure that our proud tradition of community engagement and charity work continues.

“I am looking forward to working with the staff and members of Kings Chambers to build on our great work to date and ensure that chambers continues to go from strength to strength. It is a great honour to become Head of Kings Chambers.”

Nigel, was called to the Bar in 1989 and joined Kings Chambers is 2004. He was appointed as a QC in 2012 and moves from his role as the head of the personal injury and clinical negligence department to lead the chambers.

Welcoming Nigel to his new position, Debra Andres, Director of Chambers at Kings Chambers, said:

“Since joining Kings Chambers 13 years ago Nigel has firmly established himself as part of the Kings family. With his energy and dynamism he has spearheaded the development of a nationally renowned clinical negligence team here at Kings. We are delighted to have him as our new Head of Chambers.”

Kings Chambers is ranked third in the country in the Chambers and Partners UK for leading sets by number of rankings, with nearly 70 per cent of members ranked individually.