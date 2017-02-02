Leading QC releases video guides on clinical negligence

One of the country’s best known clinical negligence barristers, Nigel Poole QC, has launched a series of video guides to help members of the public involved in litigation or inquests arising out of the deaths of patients.

The leading QC, who is based at Kings Chambers and listed in the Legal 500, has written a popular legal blog called Learned Friend, since 2012.

To build on this and deliver legal expertise to more people than ever before, Nigel has released four videos to educate and empower members of the public with digestible information that will help them build their clinical negligence cases.

Nigel said: “I believe that everybody thinking of bringing a clinical negligence claim should know what to expect. Barrister advice can be notoriously difficult to access, but having reached and assisted many people with my blog, I wanted to make it yet easier for the public to benefit from help and advice from the Bar. This new series of videos is aimed at patients and their families and seeks to help them by giving them clarity and key information that will be vital to their case.”

The series of videos features guides on bringing a negligence claim, advocacy at inquests, claims for delay in diagnosing cancer and cosmetic surgery.

Nigel says he was particularly keen to provide families with advice about Coroner’s Inquests.

“As part of the series I was keen to make a video giving tips on advocacy for families who have no legal representation at an inquest into the death of a loved one who was being cared for as a patient. It is increasingly common for bereaved families to have no legal representation, while hospitals and medical professionals have lawyers acting for them. These vital hearings are upsetting and legally complex, so I hope that this video will help families approach these difficult hearings with more confidence.”

The video series is free to view on YouTube or on the Learned Friend Blog and will be a useful resource for the public and solicitors advising clients.

Nigel concludes: “I am delighted that the videos are now online and would encourage families and solicitors fighting a clinical negligence case to view them as soon as possible.”

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCeEPzr7K0QqiXCTzqOAezjw

Blog: https://nigelpooleqc.blogspot. co.uk/